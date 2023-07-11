Britney Spears Declares She's 'Never Been Treated as an Equal Person in this Country' After Security Slap Drama
Britney Spears is once again addressing the horrifying moment an NBA player's security guard slapped her, alleging that the pain she feels runs much deeper than that singular situation.
Opening up about some of the upset she's endured amid her years in the spotlight, she penned via Instagram over the weekend: "I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went."
"Not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!!" the princess of pop exclaimed, referring to the incident earlier this month in Las Vegas when she attempted to introduce herself to Victor Wembanyama.
Declaring she's "not sharing this to be a victim," because, "I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY," the "Toxic" singer admitted her "reaction was priceless," noting: "… BAD ??? YES … "
"I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved," she continued, in reference to the recently released TMZ documentary that detailed her life post-conservatorship, including claims that she binge-sleeps, consumes energy drinks "by the gallon" and has a toxic relationship with husband Sam Asghari.
Spears added: "I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it !!!"
The mother-of-two — who fought tooth and nail to be freed from her near-14-year-long conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021 —then declared: "I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country."
Seemingly going back to the troubling encounter with Wembanyama's security at hotspot Catch, Spears shared: "of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!! I wasn’t aware of that at the time."
She also pointed out, "all people could hear was me saying f*** you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK."
All in all, Spears concluded that she's "still a huge fan of the NBA player … it’s not his fault his security hit me … s**t happens !!!"