Britney Spears Declares She's 'Never Been Treated as an Equal Person in this Country' After Security Slap Drama

Britney Spears is once again addressing the horrifying moment an NBA player's security guard slapped her, alleging that the pain she feels runs much deeper than that singular situation.

Opening up about some of the upset she's endured amid her years in the spotlight, she penned via Instagram over the weekend: "I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went."