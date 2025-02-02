Britney Spears Says She 'Misses' Her Place in Mexico as She Puts Her Curves on Display in 'Innocent' White Dress: Watch
Britney Spears wants to go back to Mexico.
On Saturday, February 1, the “Toxic” singer, 43, shared a video of herself dancing in a skimpy white mini-dress while reminiscing about her time in the Central American country.
“I miss this place so much!!! Swap to see me in my oh-so-innocent white dress y’all…” she penned alongside a photo of her hand on a colorful Mexican medallion and the footage of herself in the revealing outfit.
In the clip, Spears strutted and twirled in her villa, which she claimed to have moved into in December 2024. The blonde beauty pushed her chest toward the camera in the off-the-shoulder ensemble and accessorized her outfit with a black choker and black knee-high boots.
As OK! previously reported, the provocative upload came after Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari spoke about the challenges her former conservatorship put on their relationship.
“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I thought I’m in America,’” Asghari said of learning about Spears conservatorship while on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s “Sibling Rivalry” podcast. “'What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?'”
Britney was placed under the legal control of her father from 2008 until 2021 despite being a fully grown adult.
Sam noted that the “best thing” he could do for Britney at the time was to be there for her through it all. He explained that his ex’s conservatorship was the “most difficult and weird spiral thing that I’ve witnessed in my life.”
The Traitors Season 3 star said he supported Britney as “much” as he could, however, he admitted to navigating the situation “very gently” in fear of potentially saying or doing the wrong thing.
“One of the hardest things, I think, to deal with when you go into entertainment is your parents and the people around you, and everything that happens, and everybody that comes into your life that’s taken advantage — that damages you because those are the people that are closest to you,” the Jackpot! alum explained. “Usually, the people that are around you, the people that you allow into your circle, you kind of are vulnerable to them.”
The pop star and the actor tied the knot in 2022, though their marriage came to an end 14 months later in May 2024.
Despite their romance not working out, Sam said he is “grateful and happy that it ever even happened.”