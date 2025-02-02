Britney Spears Says She 'Misses' Her Place in Mexico as She Puts Her Curves on Display in 'Innocent' White Dress: Watch

On Saturday, February 1, the “Toxic” singer, 43, shared a video of herself dancing in a skimpy white mini-dress while reminiscing about her time in the Central American country.

“I miss this place so much!!! Swap to see me in my oh-so-innocent white dress y’all…” she penned alongside a photo of her hand on a colorful Mexican medallion and the footage of herself in the revealing outfit.

In the clip, Spears strutted and twirled in her villa, which she claimed to have moved into in December 2024. The blonde beauty pushed her chest toward the camera in the off-the-shoulder ensemble and accessorized her outfit with a black choker and black knee-high boots.