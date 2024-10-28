Britney Spears Reveals She Never Slept in Bed With a Mysterious Ex During Vacations to Turks and Caicos as They Always 'Fought'
Who did Britney Spears used to vacation in Turks and Caicos with?
The Princess of Pop recently jetted off to the tropical island for a lavish getaway, causing her to reminisce about the trips she used to take there with a mystery ex.
Spears took to Instagram on Sunday, October 27, with a couple of racy uploads in alluring lingerie. While the post featured the seductive pop star striking poses in a black lace undergarment set, her caption consisted of a lengthy rant about a former flame.
"There’s something about this exotic place … No matter how many times I come here, it feels like the first time !!! The way Mother Nature speaks to me !!! Alone !!! Meditation and prayer speaks volumes !!!" Spears said in a random and somewhat confusing message. "A video I took outside had birds singing and the song was so loud !!!"
She continued: "Ok, maybe I just found my soul here !!! I will be honest, there’s a courtyard with flowers and a small gate and a little koi pond with a stained glass entrance door before you walk in that reminds me of OLD SCHOOL CHURCH !!! Which sometimes has a deeper meaning and feeling !!!"
Spears proceeded to mention an unnamed man she used to be in a relationship with, confessing: "I’m honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought … Not one time did I sleep in bed with him !!! I got a pillow and would sleep outside … I like the sound of the fountain outside !!!"
"I wanted to whisper the secrets of the universe ... I’ve stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot !!! But think I might just sleep in the baby courtyard tonight 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️😳," the "Toxic" singer concluded.
While Spears didn't specifically name the ex she was referring to, her longest and most public romance in recent years involved her ex-husband Sam Asghari, whom she dated for six years and was married to for 14 months before he filed for divorce in August 2023.
In a post shared shortly before the lengthy caption about her mystery ex-man, Spears strutted around in her undergarments and pulled her bottoms down to nearly expose her private parts.
"Cigarette prop to try a character 🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂 !!!" the "Circus" singer wrote alongside the video, which featured the 42-year-old holding onto what she claimed was a fake cigarette.
On Wednesday, October 23, Spears admitted feeling like she was "going through something spiritual in [her] life right now," explaining: "I’m sharing this because there actually was a time in my life when I was really religious with it but honestly probably too religious !!!"
"I studied with the most brilliant rabbis and I was extremely connected to something most would call the light but to me I felt it was God !!!" the mom-of-two claimed.