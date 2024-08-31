Britney Spears Claims She's Working on a 'Fictional Musical Where I Play an Extremely Intelligent Character' After Biopic Casting Rumors Swirl
Britney Spears may not be working on her biopic, but she does have a new project in mind!
On Friday, August 30, the pop star, 42, shared a since-deleted post announcing she is working on a musical amid all the buzz regarding the upcoming movie based on her memoir, The Woman in Me.
“The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story… it’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character!! It’s flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu!!!” the “Toxic” singer penned on Instagram.
In response, fans gushed over the possibility of new content from Spears.
"Tbh this is more exciting news than the biopic!!!! The possibility of seeing Britney herself act or sing in something again??????????? Omg!!!" one person wrote, and a second person said, "Her love for music will come back to her for sure. She is Britney and she knows how great she is."
Others thought the announcement may have been fake, with one individual saying, “I don’t know if she’s serious or trolling us,” and another adding, “She’s joking around guys.”
As OK! previously reported, Spears' upload came amid all the chatter about who will play her in her biopic, which is going to be directed by Wicked director Chu.
Most recently, Emma Roberts came forward expressing how much she would love to perform the role of Spears in the film.
On Thursday, August 29, the American Horror Story star addressed rumors she could be cast in the movie after the mother-of-two’s former longtime assistant Felicia Culotta said Roberts would be a good choice for the role.
"I was like, I love her assistant," Roberts gushed, adding, "It’s my true dream to play Britney Spears."
"I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, 'I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word,'" she shared.
The actress was then asked if she still could recall the lyrics from the album, to which she replied, "Oh yeah!"
"I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time," the mother-of-one declared of Rhodes, 3, whom the 33-year-old shares with her ex Garrett Hedlund, 39. "I’m always like, 'God, he must think I’m so weird.'"
"That’s some millennial parenting,” she joked.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Some other big names that have been circulated for the role include Sydney Sweeney and Millie Bobby Brown, though no casting choices have been made.