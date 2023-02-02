Britney Spears Holds Lighter Behind Her Back While Spraying Hairspray & Flaunting Her Figure
Britney Spears could have started a fire in her latest social media video, but luckily the only thing that got too hot was her stylish outfit!
The Princess of Pop mixed risk and risqué, as she modeled her mini dress for the camera and held a lighter behind her back while spraying hairspray in her hair.
Spears provided no explanation for why she chose to keep a lighter near the highly flammable beauty product and simply continued to twirl around so her 41.6 million Instagram followers could see every angle of her fabulous 'fit.
The "Gimme More" singer's ensemble included a long sleeve white mini dress, which featured a black bustier corset detail, layered beneath a beige faux fur cropped coat and completed the look with a pair of black pumps.
Spears styled a half-up, loosely-waved hairstyle and applied lip gloss at one point during the clip taken inside of the popstar's home.
"This was two hours ago!!! I like this dress 👗!!! You can wear it two ways 😒😒😒!!!" the "Toxic" vocalist — whom's comments section remains off beneath all of her content — captioned the Thursday, February 2, post, which was uploaded around midnight.
Spears' strange video comes just two days after she put actress Alyssa Milano on blast and accused her of "bullying" the 41-year-old singer, which the Charmed star later apologized for, as OK! previously reported.
"It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!!" the award-winning artist expressed alongside alongside a screenshot of a tweet from Milano. "This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!"
Milano had took to Twitter in December 2022 to ask for someone to "please go check on Britney Spears," which has been a rather sensitive topic for the "Oops!... I Did It Again" crooner after police were called to her house for a welfare check on Wednesday, January 25.
Despite fans' concerns, the mother-of-two swears she has "never felt better," and just wants everyone to "respect [her] privacy moving forward."