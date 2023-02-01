OK Magazine
Watch: Britney Spears Compliments Her Hair As She Dances Around In Orange Crop Top & Shorts

britney spears hair
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 31 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Britney Spears couldn't help but praise herself as she danced around in a new video.

"My hair is SOOO PUURRTTTY 🙈🙈🙈😬😬😬 !!!" the singer, 41, captioned a new video of herself moving around while wearing an orange top and short gray shorts.

On the same day, the pop star also posted a video of herself wearing a red dress.

"I was channeling Julia Roberts with this red hat !!! Also had to throw on my little red dress and play last night 🍎🌹🍎🌹🍎🌹🍎🌹 !!!!" she captioned the clip.

britney ig
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" singer spoke out about her side of the story after authorities came to her house to check on her well-being.

"Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!! A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there … it’s a day of WELCOMING … not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!! Nope, I’m not this girl or that girl … I am River Red … and being able to volumize my voice in a world where I lost my rights … for 15 years … gives me an opportunity to succeed !!!" she declared.

britney ig
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
She continued, "Opportunity to know I matter and maybe if you walked in my shoes, then maybe just maybe you could understand. Still learning this no rules thing … I don’t think so limited … I feel younger and in awe … unfortunately I’m boring as hell and drink hot chocolate at night !!! I’ve waited nearly 15 years to drink alcohol only to realize I hate it !!! It makes me sad and I feel bloated, although food tastes better ... Stay blessed and driven … SIT DOWN AND STAY HUMBLE … Nahhh, I’d rather show my ass !!! PS yes I took my Instagram down and now it’s back up because I can !!!"

