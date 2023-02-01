Britney Spears Slams Alyssa Milano For 'Bullying' Her & Questioning Her Well-Being: 'It Saddens Me'

As if her fans questioning her mental state wasn't bothersome enough, Britney Spears is far from pleased with fellow A-listers chiming in on her life.

The princess of pop accused Alyssa Milano of bullying her after the Charmed actress posted a tweet questioning Spears' well-being.

The tweet posted in late December 2022 read, "Someone please go check on Britney Spears." The "Toxic" songstress shared a screenshot of the post to her Instagram Story while calling the actress out.