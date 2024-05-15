OK Magazine
Britney Spears Has 'No Issue With Money' After Earning '$40 Million' in 2023 From Memoir and Music: Source

Source: MEGA
By:

May 15 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

What money problems? Britney Spears recently sparked concerns she may be struggling financially, however, a new source claimed she's doing just fine when it comes to raking in the dough.

"She has earned $40 million this year," an insider confessed to a news publication of Spears' finances, noting a large chunk of her earnings came from her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, which hit shelves in October 2023.

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears reportedly earned $40 million from her 2023 memoir and 2021 duet with Elton John.

The "Toxic" singer also received a decent amount of dollars from her 2021 duet with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer," as well as her fragrances and royalties from her successful music catalog.

"There is no issue with money," the confidante insisted.

Source: MEGA

The pop star's spending habits have been a recent cause for concern.

While she might have the funds to fuel her alleged irresponsible spending habits right now, Spears' inner circle is reportedly worried the pop star's shopping addiction could catch up to her, as the 42-year-old herself admitted she has no plans to return to the music industry nor does there seem to be any projects planned for her in the near future.

"Britney buys a lot of clothes online," a second source revealed, however, they noted the "Circus" hitmaker — who recently showed off her latest purchase from Forever 21 via Instagram on Sunday, May 12 — typically shops at "affordable" brands and "isn't buying designer."

Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

Still, the insider claimed Spears "burns money" on expensive vacations to Bora Bora and Hawaii every month or two — and will sometimes even cancel the pricey trips out of the blue.

Spears' purchasing patterns have in turn caused immense concerns about the Princess of Pop's overall well-being, as those around her are allegedly alarmed by her unsteady behavior following the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

"There was a plan in place when Britney’s conservatorship ended for her day-to-day life," a third source confessed. "But no one followed it."

"The money is going out quickly," the insider alleged.

Source: MEGA

A source insisted Britney Spears is having 'no issue with money' despite ongoing rumors about her finances.

Spears' inner circle appears divided, as a fourth source insisted the award-winning artist's spending habits are "not a huge problem."

"Yes, Britney spends on vacations and the clothes you see her in on Instagram, but that’s her prerogative. It’s her money," the confidante declared.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to sources claiming there was "no issue" with Spears' finances.

