Britney Spears Shops at Forever 21 as Pop Star Experiences Rumored Money Problems
Even pop stars shop at affordable retail stores.
On Sunday, May 12, Britney Spears showed off a new outfit she bought at Forever 21 — a purchase some might find surprising for a celebrity with an estimated net worth of $60 to $70 million.
"White usually looks really bad, but the material is pretty thin so it lays on my skin so light… I got it from Forever 21 !!!" Spears wrote in the caption of a video shared to Instagram of the 42-year-old recording herself in the mirror while wearing a white mini dress, pointed-toe pumps, a black choker necklace and a tan sun hat.
The "Toxic" singer added: "I could have put brown jewelry with it to make it cooler, but I chose less 🤷🏼♀️🌷💝🙈👍🏻."
Spears' latest shopping find comes less than one month after a source claimed the "Circus" hitmaker was putting herself into a potential predicament financially amid ongoing concerns about the blonde beauty's mental health.
At the end of April, the insider warned Spears' bank account could be in danger if she continues to splurge on several trips to French Polynesia, where The Woman in Me author spends close to a million dollars to travel to every couple of months via private jet.
When there, Spears stays at The Brando, a pricey hotel, only further adding to the list of expenses each vacation adds up to.
Plus, the mom-of-two also flies charter to Hawaii almost monthly for a hefty $350,000 and usually chooses to stay in the Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons, as OK! previously reported.
"She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started — in danger of going broke," the source spilled.
A second insider later doubled down on claims Spears is irresponsible with her finances, accusing the pop star of having "no concept of money."
"For over a decade, other people were in charge of her bank accounts, and every purchase had to be reported to the court — even if it was just a pack of gum. But now, she’s on her own," the confidante confessed.
While a third source confirmed Spears is "not broke" yet after scoring a $15 million publishing deal for her memoir and continuing to earn "very significant" royalties for the book, the insider noted: "She definitely could benefit from being more careful with her cash."