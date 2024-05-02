Britney Spears Declares She's 'Moving to Boston' in Bizarre Rant Following Mental Breakdown Rumors
Britney Spears ranted about fake news, her mental health and a potential move across the country in a strange Instagram post shared on Thursday, May 2.
"Just to let people know... the news is fake!!!" she wrote. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!"
"Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???" she continued. "Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!"
"I need anew toothbrush right now," she added. "PS ... I need an espresso. PSS ...not sure why I feel the need to share this ... I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b-----."
"I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally," she alleged. "They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston."
This bizarre social media update comes after RadarOnline.com reported Spears and her new boyfriend, Paul Soliz, were allegedly involved in a physical altercation.
On Wednesday, May 1, police and paramedics responded to a call from someone at Chateau Marmont who alleged a woman who appeared to be Spears was threatening hotel employees and guests. The woman in question allegedly calmed down and went back to her room with Soliz.
However, other reports followed that Spears was "out of control" in the hallway outside of her room with concerns that she was in the middle of a mental breakdown. Paramedics arrived around 12:40 a.m. to care for a potential "injured person," but did not take Spears to the hospital.
As OK! previously reported, Dr. Charles Sophy — who has contributed to The View, Dr. Phil, Dateline and several news networks — gave his professional opinions on potential reasons behind the "Toxic" singer's erratic behavior.
"When you have a mental illness to this degree, you need that kind of structure, supervision, and most importantly, to take your medication," he continued. "I think that's probably what's happened here. This is a 'no medication' situation."
"The manic-y spending of money, recklessness..." he noted. "She's out of control on many levels."