OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Declares She's 'Moving to Boston' in Bizarre Rant Following Mental Breakdown Rumors

britney spears claims ghost attacked her germany years ago
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
By:

May 2 2024, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Britney Spears ranted about fake news, her mental health and a potential move across the country in a strange Instagram post shared on Thursday, May 2.

"Just to let people know... the news is fake!!!" she wrote. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears thinks sam asghari pathetic tries take everything
Source: mega

Britney Spears went on a bizarre rant on social media after an incident at a hotel.

"Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???" she continued. "Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!"

"I need anew toothbrush right now," she added. "PS ... I need an espresso. PSS ...not sure why I feel the need to share this ... I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b-----."

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears feels tiny weak intermittent fasting diet
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears claimed paramedics showed up at her hotel room 'illegally.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally," she alleged. "They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston."

This bizarre social media update comes after RadarOnline.com reported Spears and her new boyfriend, Paul Soliz, were allegedly involved in a physical altercation.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears feels tiny weak intermittent fasting diet
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

She claimed she only twisted her ankle.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, May 1, police and paramedics responded to a call from someone at Chateau Marmont who alleged a woman who appeared to be Spears was threatening hotel employees and guests. The woman in question allegedly calmed down and went back to her room with Soliz.

However, other reports followed that Spears was "out of control" in the hallway outside of her room with concerns that she was in the middle of a mental breakdown. Paramedics arrived around 12:40 a.m. to care for a potential "injured person," but did not take Spears to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears loves make people uncomfortable bizarre behavior
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Rumors swirled she had suffered a mental breakdown.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Dr. Charles Sophy — who has contributed to The View, Dr. Phil, Dateline and several news networks — gave his professional opinions on potential reasons behind the "Toxic" singer's erratic behavior.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"When you have a mental illness to this degree, you need that kind of structure, supervision, and most importantly, to take your medication," he continued. "I think that's probably what's happened here. This is a 'no medication' situation."

"The manic-y spending of money, recklessness..." he noted. "She's out of control on many levels."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.