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Britney Spears Says People Who 'Call Her Crazy' Went 'Beyond This Year' to Make Her Life More Difficult After DUI Arrest

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA, @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears called out her haters.

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Sept. 24 2026, Updated 3:40 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears had a mysterious message for her haters.

The pop star posted a video on September 23 of her prancing around her living room in red shorts and a white polo, while showing off the newly purchased outfit.

But a since-deleted caption had a very different tune than the lighthearted outfit showcase she uploaded to Instagram.

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Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears flaunted a new outfit.

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Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears alleged people went out of their way to make her life harder.

"It's the little things for women that make us truly happy and good God, it felt as though people went beyond this year to make my life a living h---," she wrote.

The "Lucky" singer slammed those who brushed her off as a "dumb blonde," while toting the badge of honor she believes motherhood to be.

"A lot of those people might call me stupid or crazy, but only a real mother has a heart of a beast... in the most beautiful way known to mankind," the star added.

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Britney Spears
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears modeled a new outfit in the recent Instagram video.

"Let's keep things real short and sweet because I tend to play the part really well, no?" Spears wrapped up the bizarre message to her more than 40 million followers.

"I can't wait for Christmas," she concluded on a seemingly unrelated note. "My tree is already up. Fudge and milk all day long."

Spears added no songs to the accompanying video, instead explaining her eccentric outfit modeling in a slew of on-screen text boxes.

"It's been years since I've been shopping and I found something extremely interesting," she gushed.

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'Stay Safe While Driving'

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears brushed off people who called her a 'dumb blonde.'

"Of course most will call this a dumb blonde video," she later added. "Call it what you want."

Spears then seemed to allude to her recent DUI arrest charges. The star pleaded guilty to a "wet reckless" in May after being pulled over for allegedly swerving in and out of lanes in Ventura County, Calif.

"Stay safe while driving, boys and girls," she noted at the end of her video.

Britney Spears' DUI

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' sons are reportedly spending more time with her as she recovers.

After being pulled over in March, Spears was allegedly found with unidentified pills in her vehicle and failed multiple field sobriety tests.

The star was sentenced to 12 months' probation and one day of jail, with credit for time served. Her manager, Cade Hudson, released a statement after the ordeal addressing Spears' well-being and plan going forward.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he said. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

"Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being," Hudson added, noting that her sons, Sean and Jayden, would be spending more time with their mother amid her recovery.

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