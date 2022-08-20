Britney Spears Shares Adorable Dance Tribute Celebrating Madonna's Birthday
Britney Spears wished Madonna a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram tribute post, following the pop star's 64th birthday.
The mom-of-two shared an old video of her dancing to Madonna's hit song "Vogue," released in 1990, explaining in the caption that the video — filmed years ago — was "never finished" and had been a "work in progress," but she decided to share it anyway when she found it on her phone.
The singer wore a black crop top with matching leggings and red gloves in the video as she danced along to the hit single. "This was when I used backdrops and shot photos with a stick for 2 years because I was scared of people lol," she joked.
Spears also shared a cute shot of the two singers embracing at her wedding in the same post, noting she was excited Madonna had been able to show up for her wedding and she "still can't get over it."
Madonna glowed in a multi-colored dress while Spears rocked a bright red ensemble. The "Material Girl" singer first shared the photo on June 10 after showing up for Spears' wedding to the 28-year-old model Sam Asghari.
"Britney you look so happy and in love I wish you and Sam all the best ! Last night was fun and sweaty!! @britneyspears #royalfamily," Madonna captioned the post.
Madonna and Spears have both caused a considerable stir — alone and together — throughout their celebrated careers. The Grammy winners even kissed at Spears' wedding. However, that wasn't the first time they locked lips in public.
The two shared also shared a smooch at the MTV VMAs in 2003. Spears recalled the moment in an Instagram video from March 2021.
At the time, a fan allegedly asked the pop star if she had kissed a girl before, to which she replied, "Yes, I have kissed a girl and her name is Madonna."