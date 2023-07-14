Britney Spears Nearly Exposes Her Lady Parts While Showing Off New Swimsuit Purchase
Britney Spears almost revealed a little too much while showing off her new bathing suit purchase.
The princess of pop flaunted her new yellow bikini in an Instagram video posted Thursday, July 13, pushing her hands up under her breasts to explain she just bought her two-piece in the lobby while appearing to be at a resort.
She went on to show off her new bangles, exclaiming, "Oh yeah, Oh yeah, Oh yeah," before debuting her new ring. Spears then took control of the camera, as her husband, Sam Asghari, joined her in the shot.
Following the brief sweet moment, Spears posed up against a wall, sticking her butt out to show off her body in the tiny two-piece.
Talking about her "body shape" while playing with the strings of the bikini, Spears noted, "it's like too big for me or something," as she pulled the bottoms down to a dangerous level.
"Fun in the sun ☀️ My bathing suit is too big and I’m making bracelets now 🙈🙈🙈👠👠👠👒👒👒 !!!" she captioned the strange upload.
- Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Slammed for Complaining About Pop Star's Video Addressing Slapping Incident
- Britney Spears Demands Public Apology After Getting Slapped by NBA Star's Security: 'No Woman Ever Deserves to Be Hit'
- Britney Spears' Memoir Release Date Announced — and It's Coming Sooner Than You Think
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jewelry designer isn't the only new job Spears will be adding to her resume, as she's also set to release a tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, come Tuesday, October 24. The release date announcement came shortly after news broke that the publishing of the memoir was delayed due to legal concerns from Spears' former flings.
Though Spears agreed to adjust certain parts of the highly-anticipated book, she "isn’t willing to tone it down further,” a source claimed last month after it was reported that "there are a lot of nervous A-listers," waiting to see what the troubled star spills.
“Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight," the insider dished, as there have been several documentaries over the years detailing her life, all of which she has had no involvement in. “There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever."