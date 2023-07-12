Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Slammed for Complaining About Pop Star's Video Addressing Slapping Incident

Yikes! Britney Spears uploaded a few videos on Tuesday, July 11, telling her side of the story about when she got slapped in the face by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard on Wednesday, July 5.

"Hi, so I wanted to share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about," the pop star, 41, began.

"I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking s*** — that’s why I’m addressing it — saying that I deserved to be smacked, 'security was doing their job and protecting their client,'" the "Circus" singer continued.