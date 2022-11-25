Britney Spears Bizarrely Jokes She's 'Not Turning 41' But 12 Years Old Ahead Of Birthday
Britney Spears is about to celebrate another year around the sun — making it her... 12th?
The princess of pop doesn't seem ready to grow up, as she insisted she isn't turning 41 years old on her birthday, Friday, December 2.
First taking to Instagram to gush over Thanksgiving, Spears quickly changed the topic to her birthday, as she captioned yet another video of her dancing in her home: "It's the most special time of the year !!! So much to be thankful for !!!"
BRITNEY SPEARS SENDS A 'BEAUTIFUL SPECIAL HAPPY F**K YOU' TO ESTRANGED DAD JAMIE: 'I HOPE HE BURNS IN F**KING HELL'
It's unclear who she was referring to when she wrote that she hopes "you're all getting my Thanksgiving and Christmas cards in the mail !!!" but she seemed to hint at her conservatorship in the next part. "I know most didn't get them in the past but I hope you're all being served with my handwritten letters now !!!"
"I LOVE YOU ALL !!! YELLOW HELLO ??" she continued, possibly referring to the yellow, tiny top she was wearing in the dancing video alongside the caption.
Moving on to her upcoming birthday, Spears added: "Psss ... I hear the new thing to do is to have slumber parties and dance in the kitchen !!! I'm not turning 41 ... I'm turning 12 !!!"
Grammy Award winning & multi-platinum recording artist Smoke E. Digglera was quick to check in on Spears, writing in the comments section: "U good?"
Many concerned fans speculated that she still isn't the one running her account after spending 13 years in her conservatorship — where she was under the constant watch of her father and conservator of estate, Jamie Spears, and management team.
"I hope that one day this brilliant, talented, beautiful human gets to tell her story her own way in her own time and in her won words. She deserves better than this," one social media user wrote.
"There is no way you can say that this is normal and that she is okay," another candidly wrote.
Spears' fans have expressed concern for the pop star's wellbeing ever since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, as she often posts confusing captions on social media and trolls her family for their alleged roles they played in her legal binding.
'I WILL NEVER FORGET IT!': BRITNEY SPEARS ACCUSES MOM LYNNE OF ONCE HITTING HER 'SO HARD' FOR PARTYING UNTIL 4 AM
During her time in the conservatorship, Spears claimed she was forced to take psychiatric medication lithium against her will. Explaining the negative side effects the drug had on her during her June 2021 testimony, she said: “Lithium is a very, very strong [drug] and completely different medication compared to what I was used to."
"You can go mentally impaired if you take too much if you stay on it longer than five months,” she said at the hearing after her psychiatrist switched her medicine following her refusal to perform in Las Vegas. “He put me on that and I felt drunk. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything.”
She also claimed her estranged father was trying to kill her while acting as her conservator of estate, saying in a two-minute audio clip posted in October that she hopes he burns in hell.