Revealed: Why Britney Spears Frequently Poses Naked on Social Media
Britney Spears defended her frequently nude photos on Instagram in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me.
“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” she wrote in the book, which will be released on October 24.
“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture,” the world-famous pop star explained.
Over the last couple years, the musician has repeatedly showed off her body via social media, with many snaps of her unclothed on the beach, on horseback and around her home.
The salacious uploads have caused a rift between her and her sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.
“It’s like almost as if she has to post something on Instagram to get attention,” Jayden expressed to the UK’s ITV last year. “This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop.”
Britney, who was in a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, has not seen her sons in nearly two years due to her erratic behavior.
Kevin also spoke to ITV explaining how he tells the boys their mother’s posts are “just another way [Britney] tries to express herself.”
However, the 45-year-old acknowledges it is likely “tough” for the teenage boys to see their mom publicly nude.
“I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager, having to go to high school,” the DJ said. “Who knows how many people ask them about it or talk to them about it?”
Kevin, Sean Preston and Jayden recently moved to Hawaii without an in person goodbye to the matriarch, however, Page Six recently confirmed that the “Toxic” singer spoke to her sons over the phone in August, prior to their relocation.
Despite the family’s estrangement, Britney still dedicated her book to her teens, calling them the “love of [her] life.”
As OK! previously reported, The Woman in Me also revealed that the boys’ mother was not the only member of the Spears brood they have had estrangement with.
In the early advance of the book, obtained by Us Weekly, the blonde beauty recalled an incident with her father, Jamie Spears, and Sean Preston.
"My son went to lock himself in a bedroom to end the fight, and my dad broke down the door and shook him," she penned. "Kevin filed a police report, and my dad was barred from seeing the kids."
After this occurred, the former backup dancer filed for a three-year restraining order against the patriarch.
A source told the news outlet "the whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious."
"Preston was not physically injured," but he was "very scared and shaken up," the insider noted.
