Britney Spears Slams 'Clever Little T****' Over Rumors of Her Abusing Caffeine: 'I Do What Makes Me Feel Most Alive'
Britney Spears has responded to reports that she is abusing caffeine — chalking up any and all of her actions to her simply doing what makes her "feel most alive."
Shortly after a new source doubled down on previous claims that the princess of pop drinks caffeine by the gallon, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to set the record straight, even though her response likely left some fans still scratching their heads.
Spears kicked off her lengthy rant on Thursday, May 11, by noting: "keeping my head held high is not always easy if your confidence level isn’t so high !!!"
She went on to address why she continues to post old content to her Instagram page, explaining, "I’m reposting a lot of footage because it’s good to backtrack when a lot has happened and to look back and realize it makes sense now."
"My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with," she continued, before diving into the recent rumors that have her fans and inner circle worried.
"Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!!," Spears penned, referring to the strict rules she had to abide by while under her near-14-year-long conservatorship. "And green tea 🍵 is my prized possession !!!"
- Britney Spears Guzzles 'Red Bull, Celsius, Coffee and Dandelion Tea Nonstop' As Concern For Well-Being Grows: Source
- Britney Spears' Marriage to Sam Asghari is in 'Deep Trouble' After Pop Star 'Got Physical' With Husband, TV Special Reveals
- Britney Spears' Memoir Delayed: Tell-All Tome in Chaos Over Details About Her Flings With Celebs
Dubbing those spreading these rumors about her as "clever little t**ds," Spears clarified: "Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever."
"I make jewelry, candles and doll clothes … Okay, so what ??? I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest but I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things," she concluded the post that read: "In every relationship there's the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that's even possible."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier in the day, a news publication reported that Spears "guzzles Red Bull, Celsius, coffee, and dandelion tea almost nonstop."
According to the report, the Grammy winner drinks so much caffeine that she sometimes stays awake for three consecutive days. Experts pointed out that people with mental illnesses crave the high from the caffeinated drinks — so while it's not particularly healthy, it's not surprising.