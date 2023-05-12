OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Slams 'Clever Little T****' Over Rumors of Her Abusing Caffeine: 'I Do What Makes Me Feel Most Alive'

ok split nikki copy
Source: mega
By:

May 12 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Britney Spears has responded to reports that she is abusing caffeine — chalking up any and all of her actions to her simply doing what makes her "feel most alive."

Shortly after a new source doubled down on previous claims that the princess of pop drinks caffeine by the gallon, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to set the record straight, even though her response likely left some fans still scratching their heads.

Article continues below advertisement
ok split nikki
Source: mega

Spears kicked off her lengthy rant on Thursday, May 11, by noting: "keeping my head held high is not always easy if your confidence level isn’t so high !!!"

She went on to address why she continues to post old content to her Instagram page, explaining, "I’m reposting a lot of footage because it’s good to backtrack when a lot has happened and to look back and realize it makes sense now."

Article continues below advertisement

"My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with," she continued, before diving into the recent rumors that have her fans and inner circle worried.

"Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!!," Spears penned, referring to the strict rules she had to abide by while under her near-14-year-long conservatorship. "And green tea 🍵 is my prized possession !!!"

ok split nikki copy
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

Dubbing those spreading these rumors about her as "clever little t**ds," Spears clarified: "Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever."

"I make jewelry, candles and doll clothes … Okay, so what ??? I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest but I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things," she concluded the post that read: "In every relationship there's the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that's even possible."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Earlier in the day, a news publication reported that Spears "guzzles Red Bull, Celsius, coffee, and dandelion tea almost nonstop."

According to the report, the Grammy winner drinks so much caffeine that she sometimes stays awake for three consecutive days. Experts pointed out that people with mental illnesses crave the high from the caffeinated drinks — so while it's not particularly healthy, it's not surprising.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.