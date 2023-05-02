OK Magazine
Britney Spears Randomly Reveals What She Keeps in Her Kitchen as Strange Social Media Behavior Continues

britney spears confusing comments dogs spent outfits
By:

May 2 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Britney Spears gave fans a random peek inside her kitchen.

The pop superstar took to Instagram on Sunday, April 30, to post a video of herself cutting slices of fruit and putting them into a blender to make a smoothie.

britney spears dog
"I have over 4 organic pitchers of watermelon juice in my refrigerator !!! It’s my favorite 🌷🌷🌷 !!!" Spears captioned the video of herself dicing the organic food with a large knife.

The domestic update comes days after the "Toxic" singer declared she was starting to get "civilized and s***" amid her long break from the stage.

"Ear made out of lettuce 🥬 in French Polynesia 🇵🇫 !!!" she captioned a photo of herself holding up a piece of the leafy green to husband Sam Asghari's earlobe.

britney spears dog
The string of odd social media posts are nothing new for Spears, as she has been known to go on lengthy rants, share strange dancing videos and pose naked on the internet. However, putting her life struggles out there has seemed to be an outlet for the former child star to explain the hardships she's gone through.

"I was in the music industry for over half of my life !!! I was told by someone who directed movies that the music industry is a different beast … especially touring !!!" Spears wrote in a March Instagram post about growing up in the spotlight.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
britney spears pp
Source: OK!

"Well … as I looked back at my career and I realized the one thing I did that required the least effort … like at all … was my favorite thing I have ever done !!! 3 days of rehearsal, 1 day of dress rehearsal and performing just 5 songs, shot to a T on a TV set !!! It took 45 minutes to shoot … I remember afterwards being like, 'wow that was easy, can we do it again ???'" she explained of a special past performance. "The lighting, everything was brilliant !!! WAYYY different than hauling 4 trucks and 300 people on a tour where I couldn’t even have coffee ☕️ !!!!"

