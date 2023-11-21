Jamie Lynn Spears Gets Emotional Remembering Being Called 'Horrible' After Getting Pregnant at 16
Jamie Lynn Spears is getting more candid than ever about getting pregnant at age 16.
During a recent episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the former child star, 32, recalled the trauma that was inflicted on her by the world after she found out she was expecting her first child while starring on Zoey 101.
"After I finished Zoey, I had the love of my life, what I thought, I decided to keep the baby. I was 16. The whole world was like, ‘You're s---, you're horrible, your life is over’ ... Because I got pregnant young and I was on a kids’ show," she explained of welcoming a her daughter Maddie, now 15, with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.
When fellow contestant Fred Sirieix asked her what her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, thought of her becoming a mother at such a young age, she revealed, "They had a lot going on. I just think they were sad I was in that situation, but also, it's your baby having a baby."
"I had to go hide away for a long time because they were relentless," the Sweet Magnolias actress noted. "I moved to Mississippi and literally hid. Put a gate around me. I had 20 paparazzi on me every day. They wouldn't leave me alone. They came and lived in Mississippi, the middle of nowhere. It was horrible. I hated it so much."
"I just wanted to be normal. I wanted my baby to be normal," Spears continued before adding that she was told by "everybody" that she would be a "horrible" parent.
"Everybody told me I was going to be a horrible mom. So I was like, 'I've got to raise this baby by myself,' and I did," Spears explained before breaking down in tears.
"When I went away... When I first got pregnant... They didn't want me to have the baby. A lot of people around me," she wept to her castmate.
"When I got out of that, I told my parents I was going to emancipate them — that way I could make my own decisions. I was secretly telling [my mom] I was going to doctor's appointments… I was going to meetings with a lawyer… My poor mom, we put her through it," Spears added. "And so then she was like, she didn't want me to do that, she knew that would mean I’d probably marry the father and lose my fortune that I’d amassed over the years of working."