Britney Spears Shared Strange Senseless Post Hours Before She Was Arrested for DUI and Deleted Her Instagram Account
March 5 2026, Updated 2:47 p.m. ET
Britney Spears shared a confusing Instagram post just hours before her shocking DUI arrest.
On Wednesday, March 5, the singer uploaded one of her odd dancing videos, which showed her grooving in front of a lit fireplace. The pop star wore a shirt over her dress as she twirled around — something she referred to in the upload's caption.
Britney Spears Calls Herself a 'Tomboy'
"Just angel.... seriously though... you will know when I'm here... HALO... I f------ dare you!!!!!!" Spears, 44, wrote. "Ps if you really know me you know i hate dresses.... I'm a tom boy sorry I had to put a shirt on."
The mom-of-two's Instagram was deactivated sometime after her arrest.
The Singer 'Was Crying a Lot' in Jail
As OK! reported, authorities were informed of a car swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County, Calif., at around 9:30 p.m. local time.
After being pulled over, the Woman in Me author was brought to a hospital to detect her BAC level, with a source claiming it was at 0.06. Though that number is under California's legal limit of 0.08 percent, someone can still be charged with a DUI if they were caught driving erratically.
Spears was booked at around 3 a.m., with an outlet claiming she was "crying a lot" in jail before she was released at 6 a.m.
A March 5 report revealed authorities found an unknown substance in her car that is still being tested.
Britney Spears' Manager Speaks Out
The "Womanizer" vocalist's longtime friend and manager Cade Hudson addressed the drama in a statement, calling it an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he expressed. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
The Singer's Family Plans to Step In
He added that the two sons Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19 — "are going to be spending time with her" as she recovers.
"[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," Cade stated.
Apart from her brother, Bryan Spears, Britney has distanced herself from her family, as she blamed them for not helping her get out of her dad's allegedly abusive conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.
Britney's most recent diss toward her brood came in February, as she wrote on social media, "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone … for those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong."