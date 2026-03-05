Britney Spears Shared Strange Senseless Post Hours Before She Was Arrested for DUI and Deleted Her Instagram Account

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears shared a confusing Instagram post just hours before her shocking DUI arrest. On Wednesday, March 5, the singer uploaded one of her odd dancing videos, which showed her grooving in front of a lit fireplace. The pop star wore a shirt over her dress as she twirled around — something she referred to in the upload's caption.

Britney Spears Calls Herself a 'Tomboy'

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears made a strange Instagram post the night she was arrested for a DUI.

"Just angel.... seriously though... you will know when I'm here... HALO... I f------ dare you!!!!!!" Spears, 44, wrote. "Ps if you really know me you know i hate dresses.... I'm a tom boy sorry I had to put a shirt on." The mom-of-two's Instagram was deactivated sometime after her arrest.

The Singer 'Was Crying a Lot' in Jail

Source: mega The pop star was speeding and swerving while driving when she was pulled over.

As OK! reported, authorities were informed of a car swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County, Calif., at around 9:30 p.m. local time. After being pulled over, the Woman in Me author was brought to a hospital to detect her BAC level, with a source claiming it was at 0.06. Though that number is under California's legal limit of 0.08 percent, someone can still be charged with a DUI if they were caught driving erratically. Spears was booked at around 3 a.m., with an outlet claiming she was "crying a lot" in jail before she was released at 6 a.m. A March 5 report revealed authorities found an unknown substance in her car that is still being tested.

Britney Spears' Manager Speaks Out

Source: mega Britney Spears' manager said he's hoping she will 'get the help she needs.'

The "Womanizer" vocalist's longtime friend and manager Cade Hudson addressed the drama in a statement, calling it an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable." "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he expressed. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

The Singer's Family Plans to Step In

Source: mega An unknown substance was found in the singer's car when she was pulled over.