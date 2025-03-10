Britney Spears Lifts Up Her Red Dress by the Fireplace After Dancing in Racy Video to Ex Justin Timberlake's Music

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears dropped bombshell claims about their relationship, claiming that Timberlake convinced her to get an abortion when she became pregnant with his child.

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day," she wrote. "This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."

She continued, "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."