Britney Spears Lifts Up Her Red Dress by the Fireplace After Dancing in Racy Video to Ex Justin Timberlake's Music
Britney Spears is loving her outfit!
The pop icon took to Instagram with another eye-catching post, flipping her blonde locks and striking poses in front of a flickering fireplace surrounded by candles.
For the sultry clip, the “Toxic” singer rocked a fiery red tube dress with a scarf-like detail draping around her neck. The fitted bodice featured a ruched design with a daring cutout near the bust, held together by a metallic ring. She added some finishing touches with a red bracelet and silver-toned bangles.
Spears was all smiles as she strutted back and forth to Janet Jackson’s classic hit “That’s The Way Love Goes" while lifting her dress at one point.
Her bold post follows another racy clip where she danced in a brown and black printed thong bodysuit to *NSYNC star Justin Timberlake’s 2003 track “Señorita.”
In the steamy video, the Grammy winner flaunted her toned legs and glutes, shaking her hips and squatting up and down in front of a massive white fireplace. She completed the look with a brown hat, a red bracelet and knee-high black boots.
The song choice definitely raised eyebrows — especially considering Spears and Timberlake, 44, didn’t exactly end things on the best terms.
In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears dropped bombshell claims about their relationship, claiming that Timberlake convinced her to get an abortion when she became pregnant with his child.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day," she wrote. "This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."
She continued, "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Spears also alleged that the “Mirrors” singer had cheated on her during their relationship.
"I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood," she recalled of their messy breakup.
Not surprisingly, Timberlake wasn’t thrilled about her memoir airing out their dirty laundry.
"Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book," an insider spilled at the time.
While Spears saw it as simply telling her story, Timberlake — who now shares his two kids, Silas and Phineas, with wife Jessica Biel — was reportedly "not OK with it."
Despite his frustration, Timberlake "has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her,” the insider dished.