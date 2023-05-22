OK Magazine
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Unwinds With Cigar on Golf Course After Unleashing on New Docuseries Bashing Couple's Relationship

samasghari pp
Source: @samasghari/instagram
By:

May 22 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Sam Asghari is taking his mind off the vicious rumors surrounding himself and Britney Spears with a cigar and some sunshine.

Before another week of dealing with the talk that his alleged volatile marriage to the princess of pop is in trouble, the actor took to the golf course.

sam asghari
Source: @samasghari/instagram

On Sunday, May 21, Asghari posted a video of himself relaxing in a parked golf cart while puffing on a cigar. The person filming Spears' husband appeared to be in a golf cart opposite of him, as he panned over Asghari — who had a smirk plastered on his face — wearing a navy sweat set and sunglasses to show off the luscious grounds.

Asghari's chilled-out demeanor was a complete 180 from when he took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, May 14, to unleash his wrath over the new documentary detailing his wife's life post-conservatorship, which aired the following day.

"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” he seethed, reiterating that it was “absolutely disgusting.”

“Where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine," Asghari continued of the alleged abuse Spears endured at the hands of her dad, Jamie Spears, while under the 13-year-long conservatorship. “All of a sudden after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?”

britneysam
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Sam Asghari
“No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online. Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait for you to click and for them to make money and that time is over," the pop star's husband — whom she wed last year — made clear, adding that “gaslighting and s***” has to stop."

In the shocking documentary, titled Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, the couple's marriage was said to be in "deep trouble," with managing editor Fabian Garcia claiming the Grammy-winning artist "got physical with Sam."

Other insiders have recently claimed that their screaming matches have gotten so bad that security has had to break the two up. Meanwhile, another credited their troubles to the fact that Spears feels her husband is "putting his work before her."

