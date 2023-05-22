Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Unwinds With Cigar on Golf Course After Unleashing on New Docuseries Bashing Couple's Relationship

"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” he seethed, reiterating that it was “absolutely disgusting.”

“Where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine," Asghari continued of the alleged abuse Spears endured at the hands of her dad, Jamie Spears, while under the 13-year-long conservatorship. “All of a sudden after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?”