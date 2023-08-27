OK Magazine
Moving on? Britney Spears Makes Late Night Food Run With Mystery Man Following Sam Asghari Split

Source: MEGA
Aug. 27 2023

That was fast!

On Saturday, August 26, Britney Spears was spotted with a mystery man after her bombshell divorce from hubby Sam Asghari was announced on August 16.

brit
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears allegedly attacked Sam Asghari in his sleep during their marriage.

The pop sensation was seen with a brunette man, who wore a white T-shirt, jeans and glasses, as they shopped for food together. Spears' security was also present for the outing. Images showed the "Toxic" singer entering her SUV in a baby pink dress and sunglasses.

The late-night outing came as she and Asghari have been going through their divorce. However, it seemingly appears the mother-of-two may have moved onto someone new amid her single status.

After news outlets broke the story, both Spears and Asghari took to Instagram to share messages about the split.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the personal trainer penned on his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

brit
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari would allegedly 'disappear for months' during their 14 month marriage.

"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," he continued.

Two days later, the 41-year-old shared a message regarding the relationship along with a video of herself dancing to Janet Jackson's 1993 hit "If."

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!" she wrote on Saturday, August 19.

Britney Spears
sam asghari
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

Sam Asghari is apparently living in an L.A. luxury high-rise after their separation.

"I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!!" she said of the romance, which was rumored to have been very explosive over the last year.

Source: OK!
"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses!!! If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that’s when I needed family the most!! You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions!!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good!!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile!!!" Spears added.

The Daily Mail reported on Britney's outing.

