Britney Spears Is 'Shy & Introverted' When She's Not On Stage, Director Fenton Bailey Divulges

Britney Spears is apparently much different when she is not performing for a huge crowd, according to Fenton Bailey, who directed the singer's 2013 documentary, I Am Britney Jean.

"Because of 'Oops, I Did It Again' or 'Slave 4 U' we think she's just, like, [a] charged up sex strumpet," Bailey told Andy Cohen during his appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy of the pop star's hit songs.