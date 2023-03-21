Britney Spears Insists She's 'Sitting On Top Of The World' After Sparking Concern Amongst Inner Circle

On cloud nine? Despite fans and her inner circle's concern about her well-being, Britney Spears is insisting she is doing better than ever — seemingly better than everyone else!

On Monday, March 20, the princess of pop took to Instagram to share a photo of herself staring into the camera while standing in what is presumed to be her living room. Dressed in a silk nightgown, Spears kept her blonde locks down while posing for the snap.