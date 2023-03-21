Britney Spears Insists She's 'Sitting On Top Of The World' After Sparking Concern Amongst Inner Circle
On cloud nine? Despite fans and her inner circle's concern about her well-being, Britney Spears is insisting she is doing better than ever — seemingly better than everyone else!
On Monday, March 20, the princess of pop took to Instagram to share a photo of herself staring into the camera while standing in what is presumed to be her living room. Dressed in a silk nightgown, Spears kept her blonde locks down while posing for the snap.
"Remember when I played and married myself 😉😉😉 !!!" she captioned the post, referring to her previous Instagram content from December 2022 showing herself wearing a veil. "It’s throwback week for me 😜 !!!"
The 41-year-old continued: "Psss I’M SITTING ON TOP OF THE WORLD Y’ALL !!! Y’all can laugh now 😂😂😂 !!!"
Spears' declaration of a good life comes after she recently had her fans and friends alike in a frenzy following her bizarre social media content that ranged from angry rants about her estranged family to nude photos and dancing videos.
OK! reported Spears' fans begged authorities to check in on the pop star following the brief disappearance of her Instagram account in January.
After police confirmed she did not appear to be in any kind of danger, Spears addressed the ordeal head on, telling her fans that while she adores them, they went too far this time.
"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."
Meanwhile, shortly after, it was revealed that her fans weren't the only ones worried about her, as a source squealed the following month that her loved ones planned an intervention.
Noting they feared she was "going to die," the insider alleged Spears had been "flying off the handle" and not taking her medication, which would ultimately help her.
After these unsettling claims grabbed headlines, Spears attempted to shut the rumors down again, declaring: "enough is enough" and that "It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died."