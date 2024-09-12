Britney Spears Thought Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs Performance Was 'Weird': 'Why Is She Kissing an Alien?'
Did Britney Spears approve of Sabrina Carpenter's tribute to her at the 2024 MTV VMAs?
On Thursday, September 12, the day after the awards show, the mother-of-two shared an Instagram video to reveal that even though she "didn't watch" the VMAs live, she saw the Disney Channel alum's performance on YouTube.
While the "Taste" crooner, 25, honored Spears, 42, by playing a clip from her song "Oops!…I Did It Again" and mimicking the outer spaced-themed music video, the "Toxic" vocalist found the production a bit confusing.
"Why is she kissing an alien on stage?" the Crossroads actress questioned. "I adore her, I love her to death. I didn't understand that part."
"Why didn't she kiss a girl?" Spears continued, possibly referencing the time she and Madonna shocked the masses with an onstage smooch at the 2003 awards show.
"That was weird," the "Gimme More" singer admitted. "I also thought the whole thing was kind of weird all together."
The pop star then went off on a short tangent about taking "a really long bath" after watching the performance, adding she's also very into "coloring right now."
Spears then got back on topic and raved over the Girl Meets World alum saying Spears' "name on the red carpet."
"I thought that was kind of cool, because I forget I'm famous sometimes," she confessed, "because I'm a mom, I'm kind of old."
"But I thought that was kind of cool. She said something about me and I was like, thanks, that's cool. She made me cool! ... OK, maybe not." she joked as she made funny faces to the camera.
Spears followed up her Instagram post with a video that showed her in a sheer and red dress.
"Did u guys see the VMAS ??? You guys crack me up 😂😂😂," she captioned the clip, which was set to Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way?" — a tune the rocker played at the 2024 show.
Spears didn't discuss any of the other tributes at this year's VMAs, which included host Megan Thee Stallion, 29, holding a snake and dressing in the same outfit the music icon wore for her "I'm a Slave 4 U" performance at the 2001 show.
In addition, Tate McRae, 21, donned a black and sheer lace minidress that resembled the frock Spears wore to the 2001 event.
Meanwhile, TikTok star Addison Rae, 23, paid homage to Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera's 2003 collaboration with her all-white ensemble.