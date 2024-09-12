Britney Spears Thought Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs Performance Was 'Weird': 'Why Is She Kissing an Alien?'

While the "Taste" crooner, 25, honored Spears, 42, by playing a clip from her song "Oops!…I Did It Again" and mimicking the outer spaced-themed music video, the "Toxic" vocalist found the production a bit confusing.

"Why is she kissing an alien on stage?" the Crossroads actress questioned. "I adore her, I love her to death. I didn't understand that part."

"Why didn't she kiss a girl?" Spears continued, possibly referencing the time she and Madonna shocked the masses with an onstage smooch at the 2003 awards show.