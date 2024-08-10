Back On? Britney Spears Spotted at Trampoline Park With Ex Paul Richard Soliz's Kids Amid Reconciliation Rumors
Exes back together?
On Thursday, August 8, Britney Spears was spotted with ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz’s kids at a trampoline park.
In footage from the day, the pop star, 42, wore white shorts and a red top as she bounced alongside the youngsters at a Sky Zone in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
While it seems likely Soliz was also present, he was not featured in any of the clips. The blonde beauty reportedly stayed at the establishment for about 25 minutes before she headed out.
Spears’ outing with Soliz’s offspring came weeks after the couple split, however, rumors have swirled the duo may be back together.
Additionally, Spears and Soliz were recently seen together a Nobu Malibu after she declared she was "single as f---" on Instagram in July.
In the upload, Spears also ripped apart her ex, claiming the former housekeeper was using her for clout.
“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” she penned, referencing when Soliz allowed for their paparazzi photo to be taken after she had just settled her conservatorship case in April.
“Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” she added. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”
Spears then boldly shared: “I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”
While the “Gimme More” singer put Soliz on blast on social media, the convicted felon was allegedly spilling secrets about his time with the pop star across Hollywood.
“[Soliz] is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets. He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her," a source claimed.
“She’s already fragile,” they pointed out. “This is the last thing she needs right now.”
As a result of his behavior, Spears has apparently “told her security guards to remove him from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, Calif.].”
The duo appear to have quite the toxic relationship as they made headlines in May when emergency services were called to Chateau Marmont as people believed Spears was having a mental breakdown.
Despite incriminating paparazzi snaps of Spears barefoot from the incident, she insisted everything was fine on Instagram.
"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not," she said, "but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!"
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" Spears added. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!"
