Britney Spears Spoke With Her Sons a 'Couple of Weeks Ago' Following Lengthy Estrangement, Kevin Federline's Lawyer Claims

As OK! previously reported, the teens went no contact with their mother last year and chose not to attend her June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari. Earlier this year, Kevin requested permission to relocate the boys after his wife, Victoria Prince, was offered a job on the island.

Britney's lawyer shared that his client would "not interfere with" the move. However, an insider spilled the Grammy Award winner was "very sad" that the boys did not want to see her.

"She feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," the insider explained at the time. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."

