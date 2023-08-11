Britney Spears Spoke With Her Sons a 'Couple of Weeks Ago' Following Lengthy Estrangement, Kevin Federline's Lawyer Claims
Kevin Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, alleged that Britney Spears last spoke with her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16, "probably a couple of weeks ago."
Although it appears the "Oops, I Did It Again" singer may have been able to have a chat with the boys prior to their move to Hawaii after all, Kaplan clarified that he was not certain whether the teens had spoken with Britney since then.
It's possible the boys' minds are otherwise occupied at the moment, as the attorney also recently revealed they'd been experiencing "trauma" amid the ongoing wildfires currently wreaking havoc on the residents of Maui as the death toll reaches 55 confirmed dead.
"[They are] not personally [affected], but there’s people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it’s very traumatic," Kaplan said in a statement.
"Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what’s going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires," he continued. "But other than the trauma from that, they’re very happy to be there."
This comes after rumors swirled that the teens refused to say goodbye to their mom before making the move to the Aloha State in early August. A source alleged K-Fed encouraged Sean Preston and Jayden to visit the "Toxic" songstress, but ultimately allowed them to make their own decision.
As OK! previously reported, the teens went no contact with their mother last year and chose not to attend her June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari. Earlier this year, Kevin requested permission to relocate the boys after his wife, Victoria Prince, was offered a job on the island.
Britney's lawyer shared that his client would "not interfere with" the move. However, an insider spilled the Grammy Award winner was "very sad" that the boys did not want to see her.
"She feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," the insider explained at the time. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."
