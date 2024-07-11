OK Magazine
Breakup Bombshell! Britney Spears Split From Ex Paul Soliz After Pop Star Realized He Was Using Her for Clout

Photo of Britney Spears.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 11 2024, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Why is Britney Spears "single as f---"?

According to insiders, the pop star, 42, broke up with her ex Paul Soliz because he was using her for clout.

britney spears split ex paul soliz realized using her clout
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears recently announced she was 'single' on Instagram.

Apparently, the couple called it quits on their relationship almost a month ago after the blonde beauty came to the realization Soliz just wanted a piece of her luxurious lifestyle.

Spears’ former maintenance worker-turned-boyfriend is apparently now banned from her gated community as the star allegedly believes their blowout fights in Las Vegas and the Chateau Marmont were to get the public’s attention.

On Sunday, July 7, The “Toxic” singer put her former flame on blast in a scathing Instagram post.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” the celeb said of Soliz, accusing him of purposefully trying to get paparazzi photos taken of them together.

britney spears split ex paul soliz realized using her clout
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was dating her former maintenance worker-turned-boyfriend Paul Soliz.

“Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” she added. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

Spears then posted a quote, which read, "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold,” alongside the caption, “Single as f---. I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”

After the breakup, Spears has apparently been reaching out to friends for support and it's been rumored that those close to the mother-of-two are happy she finally saw Soliz’s true colors.

The Grammy winner is now leaning on her brother Bryan Spears, who has apparently moved in with her since the breakup.

britney spears split ex paul soliz realized using her clout
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is a mother-of-two.

The brother-sister duo have gotten close lately, as they vacationed in Cabo and Las Vegas together. While Bryan seemed to begin living under Britney’s roof right after the split, sources claim the celeb’s sibling was planning on making the switch regardless.

As OK! previously reported, the end of the relationship was likely for the better as Paul and Britney made headlines earlier this year when Chateau Marmont guests called emergency services as they were nervous she was having a mental breakdown.

britney spears split ex paul soliz realized using her clout
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was under a conservatorship for 13 years.

Britney was then photographed wrapped in a blanket while barefoot outside the hotel, however, she later cleared up the incident on social media.

"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not," Britney penned. "But I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!"

Source: OK!
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" she explained. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!"

TMZ reported on why Paul and Britney split.

