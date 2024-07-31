OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears and Felon Paul Richard Soliz Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Malibu Dinner Date Just Weeks After Split

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: mega

Paul Richard Soliz is the first man Britney Spears has been romantically linked to since splitting from ex-husband Sam Asghari last year.

By:

Jul. 31 2024, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Are Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz rekindling their fling?

A few weeks after the pop star revealed she was "single as f---," the two were seen dining together at Malibu's Soho House on Tuesday, July 30.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears felon paul richard soliz spark reconciliation rumors
Source: mega

Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz dined in Malibu together just a few weeks after they broke up.

In photos obtained by a news outlet, the mom-of-two, 42, can be seen standing outside the establishment in a large straw hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeved purple top, white denim cutoff shorts and a pair of platform sandals, while Soliz donned a navy and white plaid shirt, white tee, baggy navy pants and sneakers.

There were several people alongside them, though it's unclear if the individuals joined the pair for their meal.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears felon paul richard soliz spark reconciliation rumors
Source: mega

Soliz's ex told a news outlet he's a deadbeat dad to nine children.

Article continues below advertisement

After eating together, the troubled blonde beauty hopped into the passenger seat of her car with Soliz — who has been charged with child endangerment and unlawful possession of ammunition in the past — behind the wheel.

As OK! reported, Spears first met Soliz when he came to do handiwork at her house while she was still married to Sam Asghari, 30, but things eventually turned romantic.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears felon paul richard soliz spark reconciliation rumors
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

A source said the star's brother, Bryan Spears, was not a fan of Soliz.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

Spears' inner circle was never happy about the romance, as many thought he was using her. Fears for her well-being heightened in May after paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont, as guests thought she was having a mental breakdown after getting into an altercation with Soliz.

The "Toxic" vocalist denied the rumors and continued to see Soliz, but her "protective" brother, Bryan Spears — who had "no respect for Paul" — wanted him gone.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears felon paul richard soliz spark reconciliation rumors
Source: mega

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the singer in August 2023 after just one year of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

As their romance moved full speed ahead, Soliz's ex Nicole Mancilla told a reporter he's bad news, claiming he's a deadbeat dad to nine kids.

"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children," she spilled. "He neglects his children for her. He doesn't support any of them."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

By mid-July, an insider said the two split, as Britney started to feel he was using her for clout.

The Crossroads actress appeared to confirm the reports when she wrote on Instagram, "Single as f---. I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"

Daily Mail published photos of Britney with Soliz on July 30.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.