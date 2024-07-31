Britney Spears and Felon Paul Richard Soliz Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Malibu Dinner Date Just Weeks After Split
Are Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz rekindling their fling?
A few weeks after the pop star revealed she was "single as f---," the two were seen dining together at Malibu's Soho House on Tuesday, July 30.
In photos obtained by a news outlet, the mom-of-two, 42, can be seen standing outside the establishment in a large straw hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeved purple top, white denim cutoff shorts and a pair of platform sandals, while Soliz donned a navy and white plaid shirt, white tee, baggy navy pants and sneakers.
There were several people alongside them, though it's unclear if the individuals joined the pair for their meal.
After eating together, the troubled blonde beauty hopped into the passenger seat of her car with Soliz — who has been charged with child endangerment and unlawful possession of ammunition in the past — behind the wheel.
As OK! reported, Spears first met Soliz when he came to do handiwork at her house while she was still married to Sam Asghari, 30, but things eventually turned romantic.
Spears' inner circle was never happy about the romance, as many thought he was using her. Fears for her well-being heightened in May after paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont, as guests thought she was having a mental breakdown after getting into an altercation with Soliz.
The "Toxic" vocalist denied the rumors and continued to see Soliz, but her "protective" brother, Bryan Spears — who had "no respect for Paul" — wanted him gone.
As their romance moved full speed ahead, Soliz's ex Nicole Mancilla told a reporter he's bad news, claiming he's a deadbeat dad to nine kids.
"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children," she spilled. "He neglects his children for her. He doesn't support any of them."
By mid-July, an insider said the two split, as Britney started to feel he was using her for clout.
The Crossroads actress appeared to confirm the reports when she wrote on Instagram, "Single as f---. I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"
Daily Mail published photos of Britney with Soliz on July 30.