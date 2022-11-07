'There's No Cure': Britney Spears Says She Suffered Severe Nerve Damage Which Left Her 'Numb'
If anyone knows how to persevere, it's Britney Spears. In a now-deleted Instagram post on Sunday, November 7, the pop princess opened up about her struggle with severe nerve damage, making it clear that despite feeling "numb," she has continued to improve as a dancer.
“in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it’s scary … the last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state … I couldn’t face it 😔,” Spears noted, seemingly referring to the mental facility she was placed in against her will in 2019.
Despite being in deep pain from the physical ailment, the "Toxic" singer has hope that her best moves are still ahead of her with the help of modern medicine. “It was like it was too scary to be here … although my instagram has been not up to par to most … hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here … it’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain 💃 … it’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child," she continued.
"And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength … by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck 🧠,” Spears explained.
“My eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly 👁️ … I’ve done a good job trying to pull it off," the Crossroads actress wrote about her progress.
"Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe … I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now … either way, I’m breathing now and I can dance in time, Victoria … I send all my love to every single one of you … this is me this morning ☀️ … I’m gonna vacuum now !!!” she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, fans have expressed their concern over Spears after her never ending string of bizarre dancing videos. “I stay worried sick about this woman," one user commented under a clip showing off her moves. “I want to stop looking at her feed but I am genuinely concerned," another penned.