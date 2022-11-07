'There's No Cure': Britney Spears Says She Suffered Severe Nerve Damage Which Left Her 'Numb'

Despite being in deep pain from the physical ailment, the "Toxic" singer has hope that her best moves are still ahead of her with the help of modern medicine. “It was like it was too scary to be here … although my instagram has been not up to par to most … hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here … it’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain 💃 … it’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child," she continued.

"And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength … by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck 🧠,” Spears explained.