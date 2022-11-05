'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Reacts To Britney Spears' Apology Over On-Set Drama

Water under the bridge. Alexa Nikolas and Britney Spears appear to be on good terms after the Zoey 101 alum accused the princess of pop of yelling at her on set.

After Alexa aired out their dirty laundry earlier this week, Britney issued a public apology on Twitter, explaining that at the time, she was told her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was being bullied on the Zoey 101 set.