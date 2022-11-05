'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Reacts To Britney Spears' Apology Over On-Set Drama
Water under the bridge. Alexa Nikolas and Britney Spears appear to be on good terms after the Zoey 101 alum accused the princess of pop of yelling at her on set.
After Alexa aired out their dirty laundry earlier this week, Britney issued a public apology on Twitter, explaining that at the time, she was told her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was being bullied on the Zoey 101 set.
Alexa has since responded to Britney's attempt at making amends, writing on Instagram on Thursday, November 3, "@britneyspears I'm sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor. Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. As you know I forgive you."
Noting that Britney has "always been my biggest inspiration and strength since I was 6 years old," Alexa thanked her for healing "so many childhood wounds for me as an adult."
"Your voice is POWERFUL. Beyond. I hope you always know that. This is honestly one of the kindest things anyone has ever done for me," she gushed. "We forget as a society how much support and love impacts us. My child self and current self is in awe of the incredible person you are."
Emphasizing that she always "knew" Britney was an incredible person, Alexa added: "I’m pretty positive so many of us always knew."
"Thank you for being you and embracing everything that you are. 😍. To describe you now would be a wordless language," Alexa praised. "Thank you for this. I can’t wait to show my daughter Nova what an inspiration you are now and forever. Love you."
After thanking Britney once more and saying she deserves "the best," Alexa concluded: "Oh and @nickelodeon can kiss my a**."
The former child star previously explained that the incident in question occurred back when Britney was visiting the star of Zoey 101 on set for the show. Alexa claimed at about a 12 or 13 years old, Nickelodeon staffers told her she was going to hair and makeup but actually led her to Britney, who proceeded to scream at her for allegedly bullying her younger sister.
After Alexa brought the alleged altercation back into the spotlight during her appearance on the "Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano" podcast, Britney said in her apology letter that it "broke" her heart to hear her interview.
“Although I have apologized to you personally just by ‘instinct’ my heart at the time didn’t know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE!!!” Britney wrote in her lengthy post to Twitter.
Recalling what went down on that fateful day, Britney said she was visiting Jamie Lynn on set when she was nine months pregnant with “hormones raging like hell.” She said the pregnant teen went running up to her in tears and claimed she was being bullied, prompting Britney to go into protective mode.
Taking matters into her own hands, Britney said she stood up for Jamie Lynn when their was mom was "silent."
“My sister was literally like my daughter growing up…so I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on !!!” Britney wrote, adding, “Jesus Christ…I was pregnant and let’s be HONEST all these moms and dads…’THE WATCHFUL WHITE OWLS’ who hide behind the scenes observing their child stars..referring to my mother who should have immediately stepped in and took over the situation…and I told my 9 month pregnant self to sit down, relax and have a Sprinkles cupcake.”
Britney also praised Alexa for coming forward about Nickelodeon's toxic environment while referencing her own struggles under her near-14-year-long conservatorship.
“What was done to me is frankly beyond it all…the way you spoke gave me strength and inspiration but I do write you this message today because I am sorry for ever hurting your feelings!!! You should tell Nickelodeon to kiss you’re a**!!!” Britney wrote.