Britney Spears' Son Jayden, 17, Shows Off Impressive Music Producing Skills in Surprising Instagram Debut
Britney Spears' son is jumping into the music world.
The pop icon's youngest child, Jayden Federline, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, took to Instagram earlier this week to quietly launch his record-producing career.
The famous offspring shared three photos of himself wearing baggy black sweatpants and a white T-shirt with a blurry view of the city in the background. In another post, he shared a video of a song he'd been working on.
"#producer #beats #synthesizer," the kiddo of Spears, 42, and the former backup dancer, 46, captioned the clip of his new beats.
Despite their connection through music, the chart-topper, who also shares Sean Federline, 18, with her former spouse, has a strained relationship with her sons after they moved to Hawaii with their dad. "The boys can be cold, but they respond occasionally," an insider claimed.
"Sean Preston and Jayden are at the age where they’re busy with school, friends and trying to adjust to their new life. [Plus], they haven’t had a bond with their mom since they were very young," the source added.
Spears has spoken out numerous times about how badly she has wants to repair her relationship with her children. "The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," a second insider explained. "She is a mother of two boys, and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."
"Britney will never stop loving her boys no matter what,” the source added. “Despite everything that’s happened in the past, she has not given up hope on repairing their relationship and spending as much time with them as she can.”
Since being released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, Spears has been on a downward spiral with her mental health and has continued to be protective over herself.
"Britney thinks her family and others are plotting against her," the insider noted of her paranoia. "She’s in defense mode and will fight back with everything she’s got. She’s smarter this time around. And she is determined not to let them take her freedom away."