Britney Spears Awkwardly Makes Out With 'Incredible Husband' Sam Asghari as Rumors of Toxic Marriage Mount

Sending a message? Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are continuing to shut down rumors that their marriage is in "trouble" by any means necessary — which seems to include packing on the PDA for the world to see.

In the late hours of Wednesday, May 17, the princess of pop took to Instagram to share a video of the couple fooling around and making out outside. In the video with Justin Bieber's "Honest" playing in the background, Spears playfully wraps her arms around her man's shoulders while standing behind him as he breaks into laughter.