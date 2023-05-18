Britney Spears Awkwardly Makes Out With 'Incredible Husband' Sam Asghari as Rumors of Toxic Marriage Mount
Sending a message? Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are continuing to shut down rumors that their marriage is in "trouble" by any means necessary — which seems to include packing on the PDA for the world to see.
In the late hours of Wednesday, May 17, the princess of pop took to Instagram to share a video of the couple fooling around and making out outside. In the video with Justin Bieber's "Honest" playing in the background, Spears playfully wraps her arms around her man's shoulders while standing behind him as he breaks into laughter.
The clip then cuts to a close-up of the husband and wife — who wed in June 2022 — awkwardly going in for a full make-out session, with the actor placing his hands on the "Toxic" songstress' hips while she has her arms on his face.
The video concludes with the questionably-volatile couple showing off their outfits, as Spears styled an off-the-shoulder red cropped long-sleeve with tiny white shorts, and her husband posed in off-white jeans, an olive green t-shirt and jean jacket — which he took off by the end of the clip.
“Ok so I’m proud of my flowers 🌹🌺🌸💐!!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home 🏡 !!! I’m redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!!” the mother-of-two captioned her post that showed off their expansive property.
Spears added: “Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed !!!”
Shortly after praising her "incredible" partner as rumors mount about the pair's alleged toxic relationship, the Grammy winner revealed she was hanging out with Asghari's friend for the "first time."
“First time hanging with one of my hubby’s friends!!! My boys are at that awkward age where I haven’t been able to shoot them for 4 years,” she wrote via her Instagram Story that featured Asghari's pal jokingly eating a flower. “@samasghari is sort of silly about it too [rolling eye emojis] it was cool to make contact yesterday!!!”
Spears' over-the-top post with Asghari comes days after TMZ's bombshell documentary about her life post-conservatorship aired on Monday, May 15. In addition to claims that Spears "got physical" with the 29-year-old, sources spilled that the couple gets into frequent screaming matches that get so bad that security has had to step in and break the two up.
The "Gimme More" singer, 41, appeared to cryptically respond to the special with a lengthy message to Instagram that read in part: "My husband has given me free will to do whatever I want 😒🙈😬😬😬 !!!"
Meanwhile, Asghari didn't hesitate to directly slam those involved in the bombshell documentary ahead of its release. “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” he began in a video posted to his Instagram Story Sunday night, May 14. “It was absolutely disgusting.”
Asghari also took aim at the news outlet for putting his wife "under the microscope" when she is finally free from the control of outside forces, including her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, who served as the conservator of estate until he was removed in September 2021, two months before the conservatorship was terminated.