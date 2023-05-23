Britney Spears Reminisces About Popstar Days After Berating Docuseries Producers for 'Disturbing' Portrayal of Her Life
Britney Spears is reminding her followers who the Princess of Pop is.
On Monday, May 22, the "Toxic" singer posted a throwback photo of herself to Instagram after staying silent on the social media app for nearly four days following her outrage over the explosive docuseries Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, released by TMZ.
The stunning image featured a solo shot of Spears attending the premiere of Crossroads in London back in March 2002.
The pop sensation stepped out to the event in a glistening rhinestone gown and wore her hair in a pin-straight style.
Spears, then a 20-year-old, showed off her natural beauty with light glam and a soft smile.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While the "Circus" singer has shared throwback photos from her younger years in the past, the 41-year-old's recent post is the first upload from Spears in days after she broke silence regarding her frustration with TMZ for attempting to analyze her life in the nearly two years since she was freed from her abusive 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.
Spears expressed her outright anger toward the docuseries' producers via a lengthy Instagram post, stating her disbelief with the production "considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over."
- Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Unwinds With Cigar on Golf Course After Unleashing on New Docuseries Bashing Couple's Relationship
- Britney Spears Lashes Out at 'Disturbing' New Docuseries Telling Her Story
- Britney Spears Awkwardly Makes Out With 'Incredible Husband' Sam Asghari as Rumors of Toxic Marriage Mount
"The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news!!! Damn I’m flattered!!!" the mom-of-two continued after the docuseries claimed Spears lives in "virtual isolation" and "binge-sleeps" with knives under her pillow.
"These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so!!! My girlfriend called me and said 'because I know you I was laughing at these men and what they were saying!!!' But she also said it was really disturbing how incredibly conniving and foolish it was!!!" the "Gimme More" performer admitted.
Spears' message concluded in part: "The media has always been cruel to me and most people probably wouldn’t even comment on it but I do think some people might believe this and I care!!! I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at!!!"