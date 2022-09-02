‘Remember Where You Came From’: Britney Spears Responds To Son Jayden's Comments Over Their Broken Relationship

“As for my mental health… my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellectual sweetheart!!!” addressed the "Gimme More" vocalist, as she began to wrap up her long message to Jayden.

The "Criminal" singer concluded with how disappointed she was in her son for defending her parents' demonizing ways.

"If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memo and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people… then yes I have failed as a mother," confessed Spears. "Hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”