‘Remember Where You Came From’: Britney Spears Responds To Son Jayden's Comments Over Their Broken Relationship
Britney Spears appears to be heartbroken as she responds to her son Jayden Federline’s recent outspoken thoughts about their broken relationship.
Some time near midnight on Thursday, September 1, the Princess of Pop took to her Instagram account, which she has since re-activated, with a lengthy letter of love to her youngest son.
“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be… to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls**t,” confessed Spears. “I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself, as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!!!”
The “Toxic” singer’s message to her son comes soon after Jayden, 15, addressed how it took "a lot of time and effort" to mend their mother-son relationship.
“Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me,” continued Spears, “I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!”
The mother-of-two, 40, expressed how she felt “deeply saddened” by Jayden’s recent claims — where he even jumped to the defense of his grandfather, who allegedly abusively controlled the pop sensation for 13 years. Spears was also left dumfounded that he made comments about how she did not live “up to his expectations of a mother.”
“Maybe dear child YOU can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone!!!!” the pop star cried out of what she endured.
Spears' message went on, as she began to open up about her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s role as a father to both Jayden and their older son, Sean Preston, 16.
“I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION!!!” stated Spears as she called out her disapproval of Federline's alleged behavior.
“As for my mental health… my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellectual sweetheart!!!” addressed the "Gimme More" vocalist, as she began to wrap up her long message to Jayden.
The "Criminal" singer concluded with how disappointed she was in her son for defending her parents' demonizing ways.
"If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memo and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people… then yes I have failed as a mother," confessed Spears. "Hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”