Britney Spears Cuddles Her Horses After Reflecting on How 'Incredibly Cruel' Her Parents Were During Conservatorship
Britney Spears might not have her family around — but at least she has her horses.
On Monday, April 29, the Princess of Pop uploaded a video to Instagram of herself snuggled up to a beautiful white horse, just days after admitting she's still processing the 13-year abusive conservatorship her parents put her under in 2008.
"Horses and outside air !!! So good to be alive 🌷🌷🌷!!!" Spears captioned the clip — which featured the "Toxic" singer petting, kissing and hugging the majestic animal's head.
At one point, Spears could be seen lying back on the saddle in white cowboy boots and a dainty pink midi dress.
The 42-year-old appeared to be in good spirits while showing her horses some affection on the sunny day.
Her positive upload came just days after briefly opening up about the trauma she's still processing less than three years after finally being freed from her father's control.
The "Gimme More" hitmaker was talking about how she tried $300 wine after only ever drinking $6.99 bottles when she felt the need to remind fans how much she missed out on while involuntarily placed under a conservatorship for more than a decade.
"I don’t know why I’m even explaining myself I’m a grown a-- woman!!!" Spears wrote after social media users were skeptical of the pop star saying she never had "real wine."
"It’s actually incredibly cruel and sad my family took away from me the good stuff for far too long!!!" she expressed. "The kind that heals the soul, it’s honestly a shame and it’s actually a HUGE deal!!!"
Spears continued: "It’s only been 2 years since the conservatorship has been over!!! In real [perspective] of what I’ve been through, that’s honestly not a lot of time at all!!! I take each day at day at a time healing myself slowly!!!"
The difficulties Spears faced under her mom and dad's control have seemed to be on her mind lately, as she brought up the topic again just two days later in a since-deleted Instagram post.
This time, the troubled star seemed to accuse her family of physical abuse, as she stated, "I was actually right about nerve damage in my back!!! I have to get acupuncture every day of my life now!!! Words and thinking too hard make it worse!!! If people only knew how I’ve had to crawl to my own door one time!!!"
"My family hurt me!!!" Spears alleged, noting, "there has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!"