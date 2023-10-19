'So Dystopian': Justin Timberlake Accused of Using Bots to Defend Himself Against Britney Spears' Memoir Allegations
Justin Timberlake earned a starring role in excerpts of Britney Spears' bombshell memoir. The pop star spilled details on everything from their breakup to confessing that she had an abortion because the "Cry Me a River" singer wasn't ready to be a father.
Now, fans are accusing Timberlake of having bots defend him on social media after a number of accounts shared the same copy-pasted message.
"Two consenting adults made a joint decision what was best for them at that period in their lives, I see no issue," the post shared by multiple accounts to X, previously known as Twitter, read.
However, it didn't take long for other users to notice that the sentiment was being copied word-for-word and shared in the comments section of several media outlets covering the story.
"Now it appears Timberlake has unleashed bots — many of which are verified — to flood Twitter with a message that the abortion was not coercive," one X user pointed out, while another quipped, "It's just part of the PR menu these celebs buy now, internet bot army. So dystopian."
"He’s lost positive public opinion a long time ago," another chimed in. "Idk why he’d think bots doing the ol copy/paste would help at all."
As OK! previously reported, Spears revealed that she likely would have had the baby if Timberlake hadn't disapproved.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," she penned in an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24.
"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she continued. "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby."
"I don’t know if that was the right decision," she admitted. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the shocking revelation, the "Mirrors" artist is keeping his head down and "focusing on his family," according to a source.
"[He's] trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir," the source added. "In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her."