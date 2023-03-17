Britney Spears Admits She Watches 'Puss In Boots' Nearly 'Every Night,' Reveals Teen Crush On Antonio Banderas

While '90s babies went crazy over Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's teen dream romance, the mom-of-two confessed she used to have another man on her mind while growing up: Antonio Banderas!

In an Instagram post, the "Toxic" crooner recalled how when she was 13, she would film homemade music videos with her gal pals, but since they didn't have any guy friends, "We would cut out a picture of our favorite guy from a magazine and hold the 200 dollar video camera over his face."