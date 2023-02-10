Britney Spears Vehemently Denies She 'Almost Died' After Inner Circle Plans Intervention: 'Enough Is Enough'

"I mean at some point enough is enough," Spears continued hours after one source said they feared she was "going to die" amid her alleged mental health and abuse struggles. "I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!"

"I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year," she continued, as the near-14-year-long legal bind was terminated in November 2021. "No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!!"