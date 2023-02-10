Britney Spears Vehemently Denies She 'Almost Died' After Inner Circle Plans Intervention: 'Enough Is Enough'
Britney Spears is shutting down rumors that she is severely unstable and in need of help after her friends and family tried to plan an intervention for her.
Alongside a post shared to Instagram that read, "A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency," the princess of pop, 41, wrote on Thursday night, February 9: "It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died."
"I mean at some point enough is enough," Spears continued hours after one source said they feared she was "going to die" amid her alleged mental health and abuse struggles. "I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!"
"I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year," she continued, as the near-14-year-long legal bind was terminated in November 2021. "No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!!"
"As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya," she concluded, referring to what Sam Asghari told his followers mere weeks ago following claims that his wife had a "meltdown" while they were out to dinner.
Spears' declaration of being OK comes days after it was reported that concerned people in her inner circle were in talks to get her treatment on Tuesday, February 7, following a string of bizarre behavior. However, the plan ultimately fell through because it was deemed "unnecessary," according to one source.
However, Spears did reportedly meet with a doctor on Wednesday, February 8, and it was said to have gone "well" — though it is unknown if it was a therapist or physician.
And while Asghari was said to be one of the people spearheading the failed intervention, he appeared happier than ever to have his wife by his side on Wednesday while they had themselves a day at Target.
The 28-year-old posted a video of himself and Spears rocking matching outfits in the dressing room as they danced and made silly faces in the mirror.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six spoke to an insider about the "unnecessary" intervention.