Brittany Cartwright Shares Cryptic Post About the 'Life She Wants' Amid Shocking Separation From Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright seems ready to move forward!
On Friday, March 1, the former Vanderpump Rules alum uploaded a cryptic message about life amid her separation from husband Jax Taylor.
“If a woman holds the power to create life, she also holds the power to create the life she wants,” the mother-of-one — who shares Cruz, 2, with Taylor — posted.
The message came just days after the couple made the shocking announcement they would be separating on Thursday, February 29.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," Cartwright stated on social media. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," the 35-year-old added. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
"I'm taking one day at a time," she explained of her relationship with the 44-year-old reality TV personality. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."
"I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good," she concluded.
Just after the news of the pair's rocky relationship was revealed, Taylor spoke to paparazzi about the state of his marriage.
According to the father-of-one, "of course" there is a chance for reconciliation.
"This is not a divorce. We’re just taking some time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation," Taylor said.
"We have a child involved and we just want to do what’s best for our kid," he said of the toddler.
Although Cartwright had been living in her own place "for a while," Taylor confirmed, "she's back now."
"We're together. We’re living in our home right now," he added, noting, "we're trying to figure it out. It’s all fresh."
"It’s not evil nastiness. It’s just two people that are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage and it can either go one way or the other," he continued.