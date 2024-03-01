'Not a Divorce': Jax Taylor Insists He Could Get Back With Wife Brittany Cartwright After Separation Shocker
There's still hope for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's rocky marriage.
Telling paparazzi on Thursday February 29, there is "of course" a chance for reconciliation, Taylor appeared optimistic about the state of his separation despite announcing hours earlier he and his wife of nearly five years were "taking time apart."
"This is not a divorce. We’re just taking some time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation," the 44-year-old explained to a news publication, as he was stopped by reporters on his way out of a gym.
Taylor admitted the most important aspect of their decision is ensuring their only son, Cruz, 2, remains a top priority.
"We have a child involved and we just want to do what’s best for our kid," he stated.
Although Cartwright was living in a separate house "for a while," Taylor confirmed, "she's back now."
"We're together. We’re living in our home right now," he dished, noting, "we're trying to figure it out. It’s all fresh."
"It’s not evil nastiness. It’s just two people that are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage and it can either go one way or the other," Taylor detailed.
While Taylor and Cartwright didn't tie the knot until June 2019, when they said "I do" at a castle in Kentucky, the couple's romantic relationship dates back to 2015. Their first meeting took place at a bar in Las Vegas, and the rest was history — until now.
The Vanderpump Rules stars broke the news about their separation during a recent episode of their "When Reality Hits" podcast.
- Kristin Cavallari Still Believes 'in Marriage and Love' Following Divorce From Jay Cutler: 'I’m Open to It'
- Kristin Cavallari Admits Divorce From Jay Cutler 'Didn't Happen Overnight'
- Kristin Cavallari Says She & Jay Cutler Were 'Crazy About Each Other' But She 'Didn't Want To Be In A Toxic Relationship Anymore'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," Cartwright said to listeners. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," the 35-year-old expressed. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
Cartwright continued: "I'm taking one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."
"I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good," the brunette beauty concluded.
Page Six spoke to Taylor as he was exiting a gym.