Brittany Cartwright 'Isn't Interested in Sharing Custody' With Ex Jax Taylor: 'He Doesn't Have the Lifestyle to Be a Parent'

As for Cartwright, she had enough with her toxic relationship with the House of Villains star when she finally decided to pull the plug on their relationship. “The pressure just got to be too much,” an insider said. “Brittany will always love Jax, but she’s done letting him walk all over her.”

The mother-of-one teased the breakup during a recent episode of her joint podcast with Taylor called "When Reality Hits," saying that she "unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now. You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film."