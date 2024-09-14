Brittany Cartwright 'Isn't Interested in Sharing Custody' With Ex Jax Taylor: 'He Doesn't Have the Lifestyle to Be a Parent'
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's divorce may be shaping up to be a bitter battle.
After the Kentucky native, 35, officially filed to end her marriage to the Vanderpump Rules OG, 45, in August, people in their inner circle claim she's not keen on the idea of having their son Cruz, 3, split time between the two of them.
"Brittany isn’t interested in sharing custody with Jax," a source alleged. "She feels like she’s the one doing the lion’s share of the parenting, so there’s no reason she should give up 50 percent [of her] time with her son."
"Jax is always busy,” the insider added of Taylor. “He doesn’t have the lifestyle to be a parent, or at least that’s how Brittany sees it.”
In the midst of the demise of his romance with Cartwright, whom he married in 2019, the bar owner recently revealed he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which he said has brought him a new "sense of peace."
"A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD," he announced in an Instagram post earlier this month.
As for Cartwright, she had enough with her toxic relationship with the House of Villains star when she finally decided to pull the plug on their relationship. “The pressure just got to be too much,” an insider said. “Brittany will always love Jax, but she’s done letting him walk all over her.”
The mother-of-one teased the breakup during a recent episode of her joint podcast with Taylor called "When Reality Hits," saying that she "unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now. You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film."
"It's taken me many, many years to get to this point where I've gained enough courage and strength to do what was best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth," Cartwright continued. "It's been very difficult, but I'm stronger than ever and my motivation is my son, my Cruisey, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy."
