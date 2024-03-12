OK Magazine
Brittany Cartwright Admits She and Estranged Husband Jax Taylor 'Never' Get Intimate as They Fight Over Broken Marriage: Watch

brittany cartwright admits jax taylor never get intimate fight pp
Source: bravo
By:

Mar. 12 2024, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Bravo viewers will see the demise of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's marriage play out on The Valley.

In a new preview for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules spin-off, the estranged couple came to blows over the lack of intimacy between them and whether or not they wanted to expand their family before they announced their separation earlier this month.

brittany cartwright admits jax taylor never get intimate fight
Source: bravo

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's marriage troubles come to a head in a trailer for 'The Valley.'

Source: @thebravobabe_/X
"You're my f------ husband and you're trying to make me look like I'm a bad person F--- you!" Cartwright, 35, screams at Taylor, 44, in front of a group of their friends.

"She has a f------ problem," the father-of-one says about his former partner.

In a telling moment about where their relationship was, the two sit down to talk about possibly expanding their family. "Bringing in another human being, it's worrisome to me," Taylor tells Cartwright, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Cruz.

brittany cartwright admits jax taylor never get intimate fight
Source: bravo

Brittany Cartwright admitted she and Jax Taylor have a lack of intimacy.

"I live for my kid," she pleads with the former SUR bartender, whom she married in June 2019, before succumbing to tears.

When chatting with one of her fellow cast members, Cartwright explains, "I don't feel like he's attracted to me. Like, we don't have s-- ever."

In a voiceover, Taylor says of their issues, "It's so hard to be married sometimes."

brittany cartwright admits jax taylor never get intimate fight
Source: bravo

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor separated earlier this month.

To make matters worse, rumors swirled about the former model stepping out on the southern belle. "There's a rumor about Jax cheating online," one cast member says.

"I don't know how to manage raising a child, raising a family, starting a business," Taylor admits about the pressure of adult life.

As OK! previously reported, Cartwright confirmed in a recent episode of their joint podcast they were pumping the breaks on their romance.

brittany cartwright admits jax taylor never get intimate fight
Source: bravo

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor married in 2019.

Source: OK!

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," the mother-of-one began. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, who began dating Taylor in 2015, continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

"I'm taking one day at a time," she said. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good."

