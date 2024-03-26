Scheana Shay Thinks Brittany Cartwright 'Deserves Better' Than Jax Taylor Following Their Shocking Split: 'It's for the Best'
Scheana Shay only wants the best for Brittany Cartwright.
Following The Valley star's separation from husband Jax Taylor, their former Vanderpump Rules costar, 39, gave her take on the end of the former couple's romance.
"I think it's for the best," Shay said in a recent interview when asked about Cartwright and Taylor's life update. "I think she deserves better, and she deserves a partner who's going to treat her with respect."
As OK! previously reported, the southern belle, 35, announced last month she and the former SUR bartender, 44, were pausing their four-year union. "On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, said in an episode of their joint podcast.
"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she confessed.
The "Good as Gold" singer wasn't the only ex-costar who's weighed in on the breakup. Cartwright and Taylor's former boss Lisa Vanderpump blamed the father-of-one for the end of the marriage.
"I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax’s bad behavior. I’m not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 63, said, referencing Taylor's cheating habits during his time on the hit Bravo series.
"Everybody predicted that when they got married," she added. "They said, ‘Oh this won’t last long,’ but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions.”
- Jax Taylor's 'VPR' Costars Heard Rumors of Him 'Running Around Town' Before Shocking Brittany Cartwright Separation
- Brittany Cartwright Admits She and Estranged Husband Jax Taylor 'Never' Get Intimate as They Fight Over Broken Marriage: Watch
- Brittany Cartwright Glows During Girls' Night Out as Jax Taylor Separation Drama Continues: Photo
During the estranged duo's time on VPR, Cartwright and Taylor put many of their relationship issues on display, even when the former model cheated on the mother-of-one with one of their coworkers during Season 6.
"Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done.' Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'" Cartwright, who shares son Cruz, 2, with Taylor, explained during a recent interview.
"I feel a little bit of relief," she admitted of being away from the bar owner. "I needed this space."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Cartwright also made it clear that the split was not to drum up attention for their new spinoff.
"If people actually have watched me over the years and know my personality, they would know this is not something I would do for our show," she noted. "Like, I'm all about family. I'm all about marriage. I've been about that my entire life."
E! News conducted the interview with Shay.