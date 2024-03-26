Scheana Shay Thinks Brittany Cartwright 'Deserves Better' Than Jax Taylor Following Their Shocking Split: 'It's for the Best'

"I think it's for the best," Shay said in a recent interview when asked about Cartwright and Taylor's life update. "I think she deserves better, and she deserves a partner who's going to treat her with respect."

As OK! previously reported, the southern belle, 35, announced last month she and the former SUR bartender, 44, were pausing their four-year union. "On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, said in an episode of their joint podcast.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she confessed.