Brittany Cartwright Hit Her 'Breaking Point' in Relationship With Jax Taylor Before Separation: 'There's Only So Much a Woman Can Take'
What did Jax Taylor do?
At the Thursday, March 14, premiere party for The Valley, Brittany Cartwright dished on her separation from the Vanderpump Rules star, which was announced on the couple’s joint podcast, "When Reality Hits," on February 29.
Cartwright, 35, told a news outlet that she is currently living in an Airbnb with their son, Cruz, 2, amid the shocking split.
She noted how she has been Taylor’s "ride or die for nine years," but "there's only so much that a woman can take."
"Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done.' Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'" the mother-of-one, who arrived at the premiere solo, shared.
Cartwright explained how her pride and joy is the "most important thing" and "all that matters" at this time, adding that she has been "working on" herself during this time away from her husband.
"I feel a little bit of relief," she admitted. "I needed this space."
Cartwright also defended herself against rumors she separated from Taylor "for [their] show."
"If people actually have watched me over the years and know my personality, they would know this is not something I would do for our show," she said. "Like, I'm all about family. I'm all about marriage. I've been about that my entire life."
"So this is something real that I really needed to step back from," she noted.
- 'I Deserve Better': Brittany Cartwright Admits Jax Taylor Is 'Not Really Trying' to Work Through Their Marital Issues Amid Separation
- Brittany Cartwright Admits She and Estranged Husband Jax Taylor 'Never' Get Intimate as They Fight Over Broken Marriage: Watch
- Brittany Cartwright Glows During Girls' Night Out as Jax Taylor Separation Drama Continues: Photo
The news outlet also spoke with Taylor about the couple’s relationship status.
He shared how they’re doing what is "best for [their] family" because they have "been going through some things for a while now."
"We decided to take a little bit of a breather," Taylor stated. "I'm not sure what the future holds for this. But as of right now, this is just the best-case scenario, but this is not a publicity stunt."
Taylor added that production for the reality TV show has been going on for a "very, very long time" and viewers will see how "there is some kind of something going on" in their marriage.
He spilled that the former lovers still see each other every day to work on business ventures.
"Nothing has really changed other than, we're not sleeping in the same bed right now," he explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We can still be together," Taylor continued. "We're just kind of taking a breather."
People interviewed Cartwright and Taylor.