Brittany Cartwright Hit Her 'Breaking Point' in Relationship With Jax Taylor Before Separation: 'There's Only So Much a Woman Can Take'

"Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done.' Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'" the mother-of-one, who arrived at the premiere solo, shared.

Cartwright explained how her pride and joy is the "most important thing" and "all that matters" at this time, adding that she has been "working on" herself during this time away from her husband.