Lisa Vanderpump Blames Jax Taylor's 'Bad Behavior' for His Split From Brittany Cartwright
Lisa Vanderpump was not entirely surprised by Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's split.
After the Vanderpump Rules alums announced their separation after four years of marriage, their former boss, 63, seemed to think the demise of their love had nothing to do with the southern belle, 35.
"I don’t know what the reason was," Vanderpump said when asked about the breakup. "But I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax’s bad behavior. I’m not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior."
"Everybody predicted that when they got married," she added. "They said, ‘Oh this won’t last long,’ but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum noted how she didn't want to judge as people said the same thing about her when she wed Ken Todd in 1982.
"I know a lot of people say it’s inevitable, but when I walked down the aisle 42 years ago, everybody shook their head and said, ‘This would never last,'” she remembered. "Ken being a bad boy in London and 16 years older than me. You go into it totally optimistic."
“It’s a shame when they have a child,” Vanderpump said of the estranged pair's son Cruz, 2. “Marriage isn’t easy and there’s always so many options in Hollywood and excuses and their egos involved. I think nearly everybody I know that was married on reality television has separated, except Ken and I.”
As OK! previously reported, Cartwright announced she and Taylor, 44, were taking a break from each other during a recent episode of their joint podcast, "When Reality Hits."
"With all the speculation online and stories running rampant, I wanted to be transparent with you. Yes, marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year," the mother-of-one explained.
“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about," she added.
"I'm taking one day at a time," Cartwright, who began dating the former SUR bartender in 2015, noted. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good."
E! News conducted the interview with Vanderpump.