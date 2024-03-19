Lisa Vanderpump Blames Jax Taylor's 'Bad Behavior' for His Split From Brittany Cartwright

"I don’t know what the reason was," Vanderpump said when asked about the breakup. "But I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax’s bad behavior. I’m not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior."

"Everybody predicted that when they got married," she added. "They said, ‘Oh this won’t last long,’ but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum noted how she didn't want to judge as people said the same thing about her when she wed Ken Todd in 1982.