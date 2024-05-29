'Enough Is Enough!': Brittany Cartwright Slams Trolls Who Question Her Son's Well-Being Amid Split From Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright is over people questioning her capabilities as a mom.
The Valley star, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 28, to slam online trolls who expressed concern about her 3-year-old son Cruz's well-being amid her tumultuous split from Jax Taylor.
"You guys can reel in the drama of my life. I don't care but leave my innocent son's name out of it!!! Don't act like you know anything about him watching 30 minutes of a show recorded last summer," Cartwright wrote about what the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series features of their child and the estranged couple's insistent fighting.
"I do everything I possibly can for him so how dare some of you!?" the southern belle added. "ENOUGH. He is a perfect and innocent child, and I will not have strangers acting like they know what’s going on in his life. Talk about me talk about his father I don’t care but enough is enough!!!!!!"
Insiders close to the reality star claim anything related to her kiddo has been a sensitive subject. "She is highly protective over her son as any caring mother would be," a source said.
"Despite what she is going through personally in her marriage, her and Jax have always and continue to put their son first," the insider continued. "He remains their number one priority and they have done a great job co-parenting during this rather turbulent time. They are both incredibly attentive and loving parents and give Cruz absolutely everything he needs. He is a happy child and that’s all that really matters."
In February, the Kentucky native announced she and the former SUR bartender, 44, had separated after tying the knot in 2019. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she confirmed during an episode of their joint podcast "When Reality Hits."
The end of their romance may have shocked Taylor, as he claimed during a recent episode of The Valley that he never thought Cartwright would leave him despite their blowout spats with each other.
"My marriage is far from on the fence, my wife and I love each other to death and we don't believe in divorce. We don't. We work through it. And we don't believe in separation, we don't believe in any of that, my wife's going to have to bury me in the f------ backyard. I will never go anywhere; she will never leave. We're going through a little bit of a hiccup right now," he claimed.
