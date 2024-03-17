Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Cutest Moments Prior to Shocking Separation: Photos

Will things ever go back to the way they were?

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright revealed they split after over four years of marriage on February 29. The couple shocked fans when they broke the news on an episode of their joint podcast, "When Reality Hits."

Though it is unclear if the duo will make amends amid the separation, the reality TV personalities had plenty of great times before their marriage went south. From the birth of their 2-year-old son, Cruz, to promoting their business ventures, Cartwright has never failed to show off their cutest moments on social media.