Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Cutest Moments Prior to Shocking Separation: Photos
Will things ever go back to the way they were?
Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright revealed they split after over four years of marriage on February 29. The couple shocked fans when they broke the news on an episode of their joint podcast, "When Reality Hits."
Though it is unclear if the duo will make amends amid the separation, the reality TV personalities had plenty of great times before their marriage went south. From the birth of their 2-year-old son, Cruz, to promoting their business ventures, Cartwright has never failed to show off their cutest moments on social media.
Scroll through the gallery to see the pair's sweetest uploads.
Though the duo hasn't posted much together recently — likely due to the mounting tension in their relationship — in May 2023, Cartwright shared snaps of the family-of-three as they promoted customized merch. The first photo featured the mom-of-one, the House of Villains alum and their son all wearing matching sweatshirts, which read "#1 Guy in the Group" — a famous line delivered by Taylor in Vanderpump Rules.
"Woooooo hooooo!!! We finally are dropping theeee authentic Jax & Brittany Merch! You just gotta laugh at all the memories we have shared over the years! We love you guys and we hope you enjoy! #1guyinthegroup," the 35-year-old penned.
In March 2023, Cartwright gushed over her significant other in an adorable upload of the duo holding hands in the street.
"Bestie for the Restie 💙," she wrote about her hubby, whom she met in Las Vegas in 2015.
Little did the lovebirds know that one year later they would be living in separate homes.
In July 2022, Cartwright and Taylor had a fun-filled day in Disney with their pride and joy, who was just 1-year-old at the time.
In the brood's post, the trio smiled wide as they dressed appropriately for the theme park.
"Some people are worth melting for. — Olaf ❤️," Cartwright said, referencing the 2013 hit movie Frozen.
One huge milestone the now ex-lovers went through was the birth of their son. In April 2021, Cartwright shared the birth announcement to her followers.
"Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51p.m., our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. 💙 We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! 😭🥰💙 — Both Mommy & Baby are doing great! 💙," she exclaimed.
In September 2020, Cartwright and Taylor revealed they were expecting their son with images of themselves posing with sonogram stills.
"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon. 🥰💝," Cartwright noted alongside the snaps in the duo's Valley Village home.