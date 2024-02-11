Brittany Mahomes Sits With Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson at 2024 Super Bowl After Dissing Him at Concert
Family truce?
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was spotted sitting next to the football star's brother Jackson Mahomes at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, after the mom-of-two seemingly snubbed her brother-in-law a few nights before.
In the photo, the blonde beauty, 28, who sported a white furry coat, was seen with Jackson, 23, as they watched the big game.
Over the weekend, it appeared that Brittany and Jackson might have been feuding after a video from a Future concert went viral on Saturday, February 10. In the clip, Jackson is seen trying to enter a VIP area where Brittany was seated, but security denied him access — but the model didn't seem to care.
The interaction comes one day after Jackson appeared to get close to Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair were seen chatting at the Aria Resort & Casino’s High Limit Lounge.
Jackson and Kayla had previously flirted on social media when he complimented her.
“So pretty!” he wrote in December 2023 under the photos of Nicole wearing jeans and a leather jacket.
“Thanks jack! ☺️,” she replied.
After Kayla and Travis split and he started dating Taylor Swift, Brittany has gotten closer with the pop star.
As OK! previously reported, Brittany reposted a quote from Charles Barkley, who recently spoke up for the singer, on February 2.
“If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser," the quote read via her Instagram Story.
Alongside the quote, she wrote, "Let. Them. Know."
Charles recently came to Taylor's defense, as she's been spotted at her boyfriend's games throughout the season.
“If you’re screaming at T-Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jack---,” he stated. “You can be A or B. One of the two.”
Charles isn't the only person who has stuck up for the Grammy winner. As OK! previously reported, Adele shared her thoughts on the matter during her show in Las Vegas recently.
“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them…all of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f------ life,” Adele said to the crowd. “She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.”